GJM Chief Bimal Gurung Ends Fast, Admitted To Sikkim Hospital After Health Deteriorates

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung on Monday ended his indefinite fast as his health deteriorated was taken to a hospital in Sikkim. The GJM chief has been on hunger strike at the GJM's office in Singamari in Darjeeling since May 25 demanding postponement of the polls.

On Sunday, Gurung was taken to Darjeeling District Hospital after he fell ill following which GJM leaders hinted that the hunger strike has concluded. On Monday, GJM leaders announced that Gurung has called off his indefinite fast and he has been shifted to a hospital in Sikkim for further treatment.

“Bimal Gurung had to be taken to hospital because his vital signs were fluctuating. He cannot continue his fast in his present condition. We want him to get well,” said GJM leader Roshan Giri.

Bimal Gurung had earlier written to CM Mamata Banerjee, requesting her to look into the matter personally. In his letter sent in early May, Gurung demanded a permanent political solution in the hills ahead of the GTA polls.

GTA elections

The West Bengal Election Commission recently announced that the election to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), the semi-autonomous council that governs the Darjeeling Hills will be held on June 26. Meanwhile, on the same day, the election to the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad and six wards of six municipalities across the state will also be held, West Bengal Election Commissioner Sourav Das said in Kolkata on May 26.

It is pertinent to mention here that the elections to the GTA were previously held in 2012 and the GJM had registered a landslide victory by winning all 45 seats.

The GJM has demanded the postponement of the election until the Memorandum of Proposal (MoP) submitted by it is implemented. Some of the other demands are the inclusion of 396 mouzas in the GTA and the transfer of some departments.

As the TMC claims to conduct polls to restore democracy in the hills, political parties including BJP, GJM, and Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) are against the poll. While local hill parties like Hamro Party, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, Jana Andolan Party, and Bharatiya Gorkha Suraksha Parishad are in favour of the immediate GTA polls.

