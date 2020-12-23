GJM's Bimal Gurung Affirms Support To Mamata & TMC; Says 'BJP Betrayed Gorkhaland Vow'

Weeks after the chief of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), Bimal Gurung, in a major flip supported West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he has said that the primary reason for his support is to TMC was the 'betrayal by the BJP'. Bimal Gurung spoke exclusively to Republic TV's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy on Wednesday and said that he has spent 12 years supporting the BJP but has got nothing in return. While he stayed mum when questioned on the fact that Mamata Banerjee does not support his demand of a separate Gorkhaland and that his rival Binoy Tamang is already with TMC, he targeted the BJP saying that Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi hadn't fulfilled their promise either.

Bimal Gurung said, "We had been with BJP for a long time, since 2007, we had been with the party till 2019. We wanted a permanent political solution. They had put it in their manifesto and PM Modi had given his commitment. We had always said that we wanted a solution before 2021 state polls. But now I have to think about my people and my demand. Therefore, I joined hands with TMC, and I will work for Mamata Banerjee so that she brings a solution. I had always said that we will support any party who will support our permanent political solution. "

When asked about any secret deal with Mamata, and about his rival Binoy Tamang, he refused to answer and instead said, "Who says I am selfish? When I resurfaced 50,000 people came to see me. Darjeeling people came to greet me, I am not selfish. I spent 12 years with BJP but BJP is selfish, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are selfish. They did not fulfill their promise with respect to Gorkhas. I want to ask BJP, where is the commitment that you made?"

Bimal Gurung resurfaces

On October 22, Bimal Gurung, the chief of a faction of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), surfaced in Kolkata and addressed a press meet announcing that he is withdrawing support from the BJP and extending support to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. This u-turn by Gurung came as he resurfaced after almost three years. He had been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in 2017 when he had orchestrated a 104-day shutdown in the Darjeeling hills demanding separate statehood - Gorkhaland. Now, he said that he is walking out of the NDA as the BJP "failed to find a permanent political solution". Other than UAPA, he stands accused on over 150 counts for his involvement in the agitation.

The separate state of Gorkhaland has been the longstanding demand of Gorkhas that gave rise to the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha - led by Binoy Tamang. In 2017 a massive agitation began which also turned violent and posed a threat Mamata Banerjee's administration. However, she was successful in quelling it after engineering a split between Tamang and Gurung. Tamang alleged that Gurung wants to get him killed and extended support to TMC along with his faction, while Gurung sided with the Centre under BJP.

What is BJP's stance on the issue of Gorkhaland?

Ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, Centre in October revived the Gorkhaland issue and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) invited the West Bengal government, the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA), and the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) for a tripartite meeting in Delhi, but later backtracked.

The BJP had in 2009, 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha election manifestos said that they will recognise the 11 left out Indian Gorkha sub-tribes as Schedule Tribes and they are committed to working towards finding a permanent political solution to the issue of Darjeeling Hills, Siliguri Terai and Dooars region. “We will recognise the 11 left out Indian Gorkha sub-tribes as Schedule Tribes. We are also committed to implementing reservation in the legislative assembly of Sikkim for Limboo and Tamang tribes. We are committed to working towards finding a permanent political solution to the issue of Darjeeling Hills, Siliguri Terai and Dooars region,” the manifesto said. The party had also won the Darjeeling Parliamentary seat since 2009.

Earlier in September, Raju Bista, BJP MP from Darjeeling, raised the Gorkhaland matter in the Parliament and requested the Union government to expedite the process of ascertaining Permanent Political Solution to fulfil the long pending demand of the people from Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars region.

