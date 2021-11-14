GK Reddy Slams Khurshid For 'deterring Peace'; 'Cong Playing Religion Card Before Polls'

Union Minister GK Reddy on Saturday came down heavily on Salman Khurshid and his controversial new book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times'. The senior Congress leader Khurshid has compared Hindutva to radical jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram in his book. Reddy denounced the book and slammed Congress for playing the religion card prior to the elections.

"Such statements by a senior Congress leader are not appreciable. Till Hindus are there in India, there will be secularism here. The day they become a minority, there'll be no secularism, just like in Pakistan, Bangladesh," Reddy remarked on Salman Khurshid's book.

Attempt by Congress to dissuade peace: Reddy

The Union Tourism Minister further hit out at the Congress for 'their attempt' to cause a nationwide disturbance with the nationwide publication of the book.

"Today Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians living in brotherhood. It's an attempt by Congress to dissuade peace on the basis of religion, ahead of polls. No communal crisis, curfews, bomb blasts, terrorist incidents in last 7 years, except for J&K," Reddy said.

Hindutva compared To ISIS, Boko Haram in Khurshid's book

Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid has been embroiled in a controversy for comparing Hindutva with radical jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram. The remark has been made in a chapter called "The Saffron Sky" on page number 113 of the book.

"Sanatan dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years," Khurshid stated.

BJP condemns anti-Hindutva remark

Condemning the Congress leader's remark, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that this reflects the true mindset of the grand old party. "They try to legitimise the radical elements of ISIS by creating an artificial equivalence with Hindus," he said.

Recently, Ram Kadam filed a complaint against the Congress leader for making controversial remarks in his book. He claimed that crores of Hindus were hurt by Khurshid's book on the Ayodhya dispute. Shiv Sena has also slapped the Congress leader for his remarks against Hinduism.

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a strong protest against the author and his party's ideology, with many states calling for a ban on the contentious book.

Image: Twitter/@salman7khurshid, PTI, ANI