Glad My Innings Could End With Bharat Jodo: Sonia Gandhi Highlights Cong's 'turning Point'

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi while speaking on the second day of the Congress plenary session stated that she was happy that her innings could end with Congress 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and termed the march to be "a turning point" for the party.

The Congress party's 85th plenary session commenced on February 24 in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh. While speaking about the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Sonia Gandhi said, "Our victories in 2004 and 2009 along with the able leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh gave me personal satisfaction but what gratifies me most is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for Congress.”

Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gandhi accused the Centre of subverting all the institutions of India.

She attacked the Centre over Hindenburg's report on the Adani group and said, "This is a challenging time for Congress and the country as a whole. BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have captured and subverted every single institution in the country. It ruthlessly silences any voice of Opposition. It has caused economic ruin by favouring a few businessmen.”

About Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, reached 12 states and two Union territories in 145 days after kicking off on September 7, 2022, covering 4,080 kilometres.

On January 30, the yatra came to an end with a ceremony and a huge rally at the Congress headquarters in Srinagar.

The party said that it received support from many political parties and social organisations across India and further claimed that Bharat Jodo Yatra has been the longest march on foot by any political leader in the history of India.

Notably, Congress failed to win the assembly election last year and the yatra has been observed as a way to encourage the party rank and also fight the upcoming elections.

Congress chief Mallikarajun Kharge on February 25 addressed the plenary session. He said, "We will face all challenges in the country. Bharat Jodo yatra was like sunshine for the nation. Thousands joined hands with Rahul Gandhi and proved that Congress is still in their hearts. Rahul inspired youth.”

He added, "To stop this Plenary Session, BJP conducted a raid on party workers’ residents. They arrested our workers. But we faced them and held this session.”

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be addressing the plenary session on February 26.