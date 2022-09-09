'Glorification Of Yakub Memon's Grave Unacceptable': CM Eknath Shinde Vows 'stern Action'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condemned the glorification of the 1993 Mumbai blasts accused Yakub Memon's grave and called the move "unacceptable". A massive controversy erupted after the incident came to light in which LED lights and marble tiles were seen installed at the terrorist's grave in Bada Kabarastan in the Marine Lines area of south Mumbai. Pictures from the cemetery showcased LED lights focusing on Memon's grave, which has been beautified with a white marble boundary.

CM Shinde stated that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai police have been informed about the incident and a proper inquiry has begun. The Home Ministry will take appropriate action against those responsible, the leader said.

"Yakub Memon can't be glorified. This is unacceptable and we won't let it happen. I have informed BMC and Mumbai police about it and the inquiry has been initiated. The Home Ministry will take appropriate action about it and strict action will be taken against the persons responsible", he said

After the uproar, the Mumbai Police removed the LED lights and a DCP-level officer commenced a probe into the grave's facelift. Meanwhile, BJP slammed the Tukde-Tukde gang backers and those who support Pakistan-based terrorists in India. The saffron party also hit out at those who continued to back terrorists like Yakub Memon and Hafiz Saeed, and label them as 'victims'.

Terrorist Yakub Memon killed 257 innocents

Yakub Memon was convicted over his financial involvement in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. His brother Tiger Memon is one of the prime suspects who is believed to be hiding in Pakistan. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested him in 1994.

He was later convicted by the TADA court and was sentenced to death in 2007. After all the mercy petitions were rejected, despite Supreme Court's unprecedented midnight hearing hours before his execution, Memon was hanged to death at the Nagpur central jail on July 30, 2015, after 21 years of imprisonment. The serial blasts rocked Bombay (now Mumbai) on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring more than 1400.