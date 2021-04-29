GNCT Amendment 'act Of Responsibility, Not Power' Says BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi talked about the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act 2021 after it came to existence in Delhi and added that it is a matter of responsibility and not power. She mentioned that it should be seen as a responsibility of the Lieutenant Governor and not change in the power centre. The Act came into force on April 27.

MP Meenakshi Lekhi further attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not developing Delhi.

"We should not see the Act as a power centre but as a responsibility centre. Till now, Delhi has been left like an orphan. The elected Chief Minister promised free electricity, water, and clear oxygen and now there is no oxygen left. 45 hospitals had a private contract with an oxygen supplier and he restricted them. The supply of 28 hospitals of them have been completely stopped. Who does that? He took away the supply chains of private hospitals which had their own system. He said he will do the allocation. Now tankers are standing and they don't know where to go. Development of Delhi is necessary. The Lieutenant Governor will govern Delhi properly," added BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

She further compared the national capital's current condition with that of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir where despite a government, the Lieutenant Governor heads the government. She went on assuring that now people of Delhi will not have to face any stupidity and the workflow will take place smoothly.

Attack on Congress

While talking about the PM-Cares fund, the Minister added that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation funds have acquired thousands of crores but people forget that while raising questions against PM-Cares. She expressed her confidence that every amount of the current government's fund will be given an account. The Government increased Delhi's ventilator stock from hundreds to 3,000 a year ago, according to BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

She further added that the government is taking steps to improve the healthcare system.

"I recently came to know that there are less than one thousand ventilators in the whole state of Bengal which is huge. Efforts are being taken to improve the healthcare structure," added the BJP Minister.

On March 28, President Ram Nath Kovind had granted assent to the GNCT Act on March 28.