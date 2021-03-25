GNCT Bill: Manish Sisodia Slams Centre, Contends 'law Attempts To Stop Arvind Kejriwal'

After the Parliament passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia in a press conference on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Affirming that the saffron party is 'scared' of the Kejriwal model, he claimed that the bill in question was brought to stop the developments taking place in the region under the model.

Highlighting that the people all over the country demands a model like the Kejriwal model, he stated, "From local body elections to assembly elections, the voters are all in need of model like the one the Kejriwal government came up with. Everyone wants free water, free electricity, good schools and hospitals, and since PM Modi and the BJP have nothing to offer to the people, they got scared and came up with this bill."

"PM Modi, BJP following chori model"

Praising the initiative taken by the Kejriwal government of home delivery of ration, he pointed out that the saffron party has never taken any such initiative. Opining that the agenda of the party has always been to gain wrongfully and that they follow a "chori-model" he questioned, "If you see people struggling in long queues, why not get rations delivered at their doorstep?"

"Not just this, we have brought offices at the doorstep of the public of Delhi too. Now, they don't have to put on hold their chores and run day to day to day government offices," he said while adding that these were the things that had made the party and the party leaders insecure, and the bill was just to put a stop on all of these initiatives.

Reminiscing the last 6 years of Kejriwal's chief ministership, he pointed out that even in the past, efforts had been made to put a stop to the initiatives of the CM. "Kejriwal, however, is a fighter, who did not stop and will not stop," he added.

The GNCT bill had been a bone of contention between the Kejriwal government and the Centre government for years, but the controversy gained momentum this month when the central government introduced it in the Parliament. While the Centre throughout maintained that the Bill will authorise the Lieutenant Governor of New Delhi, so the latter can take decisions equivalent to the Delhi government, as is the case with all Union Territories, the Delhi government kept expressing its displeasure sometimes through protests and sometimes through tweets against the bill, calling it BJP's attempt to gain control over the region. The bill was ultimately passed in Parliament on Wednesday.