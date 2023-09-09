'Go Back Shamsul:' ABVP Protests Noted Researcher Dr Islam's Lecture At Mangalore Uni

Renowned researcher Dr Shamsul Islam was invited to deliver the BV Kakkilaya Inspired Oration for 2023. The oration, titled Joint Martyrdoms, Joint Heritage of 1857 War of Independence was held today at University College in Mangalore. Despite the objection by ABVP protestors, the organizers decided to go ahead with the event today, to which, the ABVP students started protesting and raised 'go back' Shamsul slogans.

ABVP member Sharath Bajpe speaking to Republic said, "Author and activist such as Shamsul sow poisonous thoughts and ideas in the minds of youngsters whose minds are gullible at their age. He is known for his anti-India stand and this could disrupt communal harmony in the region and therefore such personalities shouldn't be entertained in educational institutions."

The annual BV Kakkilaya Inspired Orations was organized to pay tribute to the life and contributions of Sri BV Kakkilaya (1919-2012). Kakkilaya was a freedom fighter, a leader in the Karnataka unification movement, a prominent figure in the Communist Party of India and All India Trade Union Congress, and a member of the first Rajya Sabha, and the Karnataka State Assembly.

A teacher from Mangalore University speaking on the condition of anonymity said, "Dr Shamsul Islam is an author and researcher and his interaction with the students will only help them, however if we knew that this would become controversial, we wouldn't have invited or entertained him because we ultimately want to do what is in the interests of the students."

Despite the protests by the students and the ABVP, the event went on with the security of cops who ensured that there were no untoward incidents. A few ABVP workers were detained and were let off by the cops. The event was organized by Hosatu Monthly, Bangalore, MS Krishnan Trust, Bangalore, and Samadarshi Vedike, Mangalore, in collaboration with the Department of History, University College, Mangaluru.