Go First Apologises After Taking Off Without 50 Flyers From Bengaluru; Offers Free Ticket

Go First has apologised to the passengers after a Bengaluru-Delhi flight left the city airport without taking more than 50 passengers, who were waiting in a shuttle bus for boarding.

The airline said the affected passengers were accommodated on alternate airlines to Delhi and onward to other destinations. Go First also offered one free ticket for travel on any domestic sector in the next 12 months to affected flyers.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of flight G8 116, from Bengaluru to Delhi. Passengers were accommodated on alternate airlines to Delhi and onward to other destinations," a Go First spokesperson said.

"We deeply appreciate and value your patience for bearing with us. In line with our philosophy of customer centricity, the airline has decided to offer all affected passengers one free ticket for travel on any domestic sector in the next 12 months," the spokesperson added.

The airline said that it has initiated an inquiry into the incident and the case is being investigated. "All concerned staff have been taken off the roster till the inquiry is going on," Go First stated.

Passengers complain on Twitter; DGCA seeks report

Taking to social media, some passengers alleged that a busload of passengers were not taken onboard the Delhi-bound Go First flight G8 116, which departed at 6.40 am on Monday.

"Flight G8 116 (BLR-DEL) flew leaving passengers on ground! More than 50 passengers on 1 bus were left on ground & the flight took off with just passengers of 1 bus on boarded. Is @GoFirstairways @JM_Scindia @PMOIndia operating in sleep? No Basic checks!" one passenger had complained on Twitter.

Another said, "Most horrifying experience with @GoFirstairways 5:35 am Boarded the bus for aircraft 6:30 am Still in bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, driver stopped the bus after being forced. Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers. Heights of negligence! @DGCAIndia".

Meanwhile, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report from the low-cost carrier on the incident.

A senior DGCA official said, "We have sought a report from the airline and appropriate action shall be taken afterwards."