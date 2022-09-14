'Go Goa Gone' Trends As 8 Out Of 11 Congress MLAs Jump Ship To BJP In Coastal State

Twitterati took potshots at the Congress by trending #GoGoaGone on Wednesday after 8 out of the 11 MLAs in Goa jumped ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sharing a picture of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waving to the people during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla commented ‘Go Goa Gone’. Notably, 'Go Goa Gone' is a Bollywood zombie action comedy movie released in 2013.

At a time when the party is holding its Bharat Jodo Yatra under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and in the backdrop of the exit of senior leaders, this latest development comes as a massive blow. Following the exit of 8 Congress MLAs, the party is now left with just 3 MLAs in the 40-member assembly, with the ruling BJP-led alliance having a strength of 33 members comprising -- 28 (BJP), 2 (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party), and 3 (Independents.)

Taking a jibe at the Congress, one of the netizens said that by the time the Bharat Jodo Yatra is completed, only close confidantes of the Gandhi family will remain in the party.

Congress legislature party merges with BJP

Addressing the media alongside the Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, ex-leader leader of the opposition, Michael Lobo said, "The Congress party has started the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. From Goa, we have started 'Congress Chhodo' and 'Bharatiya Janata Party ko Jodo'. We will take forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Prompted by the defection of 15 out of 17 MLAs after the 2017 elections, Congress had even asked its candidates to take an anti-defection pledge in temples, churches, and mosques. The legislators who joined BJP today are former Goa CM Digambar Kamat, ex-Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo, his wife Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Phaldesai, Aleixo Sequeira, Sankalp Amonkar, and Rodolfo Fernandes.

The anti-defection pledge doesn’t apply in this case as the number of MLAs who defected constitutes 2/3rd of the state party legislature.

