'Go To Pakistan Then': BJP's Advice To RJD Ex-min Who's Told His Kids To Remain Abroad

After the 'Desh ka Mahaul' comment of Abdul Bari Siddiqui, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former minister was lambasted by the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday. Infuriated by his comments, BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand, in a video posted on Twitter, condemned Siddiqui's comment, which he said 'reflected the thought process of the RJD'.

"Siddiqui should apologize to the people of the country. If he feels so suffocated, and if has a problem with all the facilities and comforts that have come his way as a leader, he should go to Pakistan with the whole family," Anand can be further heard saying in the video.

RJD leader comments on 'Desh ka Mahaul'

In a now-viral video, Siddiqui can be heard saying, "My son is studying in Harvard. And the daughter is studying in London. The kind of the situation in the country, which has emerged, I just told my children - find jobs abroad."

"If you can get the citizenship, take it," he further says in Hindi. Suggesting that the country's environment "is no longer conducive" (in an apparent reference to the Muslim community), the RJD leader can be further heard saying: "You can understand how painful it is for a person to tell his children to leave their homeland. But such are the times that we are living in," the RJD leader said.