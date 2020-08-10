'Go To UN, CIA...': Sanjay Raut Slams Outrage Against Mumbai Police In Sushant Death Probe

Responding to the outrage surrounding the Mumbai Police's probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday urged people to let the Mumbai Police complete their investigation before raising questions. The Sena MP hit out at the people asking them to approach the United Nations or the CIA if they had a problem. "Go to parliament, United Nations, CIA, but at least let the Mumbai police finish the probe," said Sanjay Raut.

Regarding the CBI's investigation into the case, Sanjay Raut jibed with a famous line from a Bollywood song--'Mere angne mein tumhaara kya kaam hai,' asking what the Bihar police had to do with the entire matter. Earlier this week, following up on the request of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, the CBI took over the probe into the late actor's death after the Bihar administration questioned the treatment of their police team in Mumbai.

"CBI has filed an FIR so it's their compulsion. It's under the central government. Mere angne me tumhara kya kaam hai, it's that case. What has Bihar to do in this? Have faith in the police. Every state has its self-esteem. If you poke your nose, things will go awry for sure," said Sanjay Raut.

Over Sushant's family's statements regarding the Mumbai police and their probe, Raut said, "His family is giving a lot of statements, its not good. If they have lost a son, even Mumbai has lost its son."

Sena politicises Sushant's probe

As serious revelations have come to fore via Republic's investigations in the Sushant death case and questions have been raised on the probe done by Mumbai Police in the matter, even in the Supreme Court, Maharashtra's ruling party has chosen to claim it as 'stunt' by BJP.

Amid the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shiv Sena on Sunday via its mouthpiece Saamana alleged that it is the BJP that is attempting to shame the Udhhav Thackeray government and has led the protest march for Sushant's justice, via media.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government submitted its reply in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. In its affidavit, the Maharashtra government attacked Sushant's kin and questioned Bihar police's jurisdiction.

