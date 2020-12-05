Goa AAP Faces Setback; Members Unhappy Over Delhi 'interfering' In State Matters Quit

In a set back to Aam Admi Party in Goa, Elvis Gomes -- the former state convenor of AAP, party leader Sidharth Karapurkar, and several other core group members resigned from the primary membership of the party on Friday. This development comes amid allegations that the state unit was remotely controlled from Delhi by sabotaging the principles on which the party originally stood for. Gomes said he decided to quit the party after the Delhi unit started controlling the affairs of the party in Goa, which local leaders had nurtured over the last several years.

"For the past two months, we had problems with how the Goa unit of AAP was running with a team from Delhi camping here. We were having a problem working on the instructions of the Delhi unit. We feel that for running a party, autonomy should be given to the regional units. We were told that 'Swaraj' is the voice of the people, but there is no 'Swaraj' in getting instructions," Gomes said while speaking with media.

"We don't want to be controlled by the Delhi lobby," he added.

He also alleged that several other primary members of the Goa unit have also resigned because the party was not following the core values that it stood for initially.

"We were influenced by India Against Corruption movement, but now they are taking in people facing criminal charges. The people who joined voluntarily in 2016 were all honest people. They came to the party for the message of no corruption, no criminalisation, and no communalisation," he stated.

Gomes said that the state unit was running smoothly until the team was sent from Delhi which later started working without taking the Goa members into confidence. He stated that there had become two units in Goa working independently for AAP after the Delhi team started working on its own in Goa. He also claimed that the volunteers tried to resolve the issues. Gomes said he also met senior national leaders and wrote to them but did not receive any satisfactory response from the central leadership, which compelled them to tender their resignation.

Gomes had been appointed as the AAP’s convener ahead of the 2017 Legislative Assembly Elections and he managed the party affairs in the state for nearly five years before tendering his resignation from the post in mid-September when he said he was only quitting the post and not the party. However, making a startling revelation over the functioning of the party in the state, the ex convener has severed his connection with AAP in entirety along with many party members. Reportedly, he was also the chief ministerial face of AAP during the 2017 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from ANI)

