Goa AAP's Pratima Coutinho Threatens To Go On Hunger Strike If MTS Staff Demands Not Met

Aam Aadmi Party leader Pratima Coutinho will go on a hunger strike with 50 MTS staff members if their demands are not met within a week, informed AAP through a statement. Criticising the BJP-led Goa government on the same, Coutinho slammed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for failing to prioritise the COVID-19 warriors when it was the time to provide them with jobs after they risked their lives and worked at the Covid-19 Care Health Centre.

According to a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party, she said, "When no one was willing to take a risk, 50 MTS staff members from South Goa joined the South District Covid-19 Care Health Centre. The Pramod Sawant-led government was also impressed by their efforts and vowed to take action in prioritising these MTS staff in the recruitment process. He also recognised their work and facilitated them as COVID-19 warriors. But they were removed from their jobs. Approximately 50 MTS staff risked their lives and did their job wholeheartedly. They used to earn around 20,000 per month and their family relied on this income to survive. They used to come from Navelim, Balli, Ponda, Nuve, Margao, and other parts of South Goa."

Further lashing out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Pratima Coutinho said that the BJP-led Goa government is fuelled by "bribery and corruption" and they are not concerned for the staff who risked their lives during the pandemic. "They have assisted patients, changed diapers, cleaned dead bodies, and so on. They also rented a separate house because the villagers were scared to let them live them. However, when they tried to talk to CM Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane about the issue, they were given deaf ears and no steps have been taken so far", she added.

Further appealing to prioritise these COVID-19 warriors in providing jobs, the Aam Aadmi Party leader warned to go on a strike outside South District COVID-19 Care health Centre if an action is not taken within a week

Goa COVID-19

After registering 1,922 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, Goa's total coronavirus tally has touched 1,89,909 while the positivity rate stands at 24.76%. Also, one fatality has taken the death toll to 3,532 followed by the recovery count at 1,77,168 with 261 recoveries on Sunday.

Image: ANI