Goa Battle: 'No Need For Other Names', BJP To Go Forward With Pramod Sawant As CM Face

In the run-up for the 2022 assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Goa held a press conference on Sunday. During the press conference, the BJP National President asserted that he had met Cabinet ministers, MLAs, MPs, and party functionaries at different levels and held detailed discussions about the elections that are just around the corner. He said that he is very 'optimistic' about the fate of the party in Goa. Giving reasons for his optimism, Nadda said, "Between 2017 and 2021, the saffron party has taken a big leap, and has become a formidable force structurally."

JP Nadda, during the press conference, outlined that the leaders who have shifted to the BJP from the Congress party have also agreed that the structural functioning of the party is formidable, and are happy with their decision of changing parties." They have assimilated themselves fully," he added.

Pramod Sawant BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate for 2022 polls

JP Nadda further said that the Core Committee has worked on the strategies, and the party is moving ambitiously towards the elections. Talking about the Chief Ministerial candidate for the elections, he added, "Pramod Sawant has done a very good job. We are going forward with him (as CM face). In BJP, Parliamentary Board makes the official declaration but there is no need to think about any other name." He, in a bid to support his statement, pointed out that under the serving Chief Minister Goa a different picture of the state has been emerging. He added, "The Per Capita income of Goa is the best, and I see a deep-rooted change coming the economy." Moving on to Human Development Index, he outlined," The state ranks third among the 28 states and Union Territories."

Goa assembly elections 2017

In the 2017 Goa assembly elections, BJP could only manage to bag win in 12 constituencies, in contrast to Congress, which won in 17 constituencies-just one short of winning a majority. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), the Goa Forward Party (GFP), and the independents won three seats each, while the NCP won one. There was a hung legislature.

Later, in an unexpected turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party had staked claim to form the government in Goa with support of 3 MGP MLAs, 3 GFP MLAs, 2 Independents, and the NCP MLA. Following this, Manohar Parrikar had resigned as the Defence Minister to return as Goa Chief Minister and lead the newly formed coalition government. However, when Parrikar passed away on March 17, 2019, a vacuum emerged in the state. While erstwhile Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him, the rift within the ruling parties widened.