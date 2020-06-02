Goa BJP Chief Calls For Boycott Of Chinese Products, Backs 'made In India' Goods

Chinese products should be boycotted and banned in Goa, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Tuesday, while urging people to buy and endorse domestically made products to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for ''Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)''.

"While China was indulging in masti (fun), the Prime Minister handled the situation adequately," Tanavade told reporters at the BJP's headquarter in Panaji. He added, "Chinese products should be boycotted and banned in Goa. Instead, people should opt for made in India goods."

Wear only 'swadeshi' clothes

On the question to whether the BJP-led government in Goa will also wean off dependence on foreign, especially Chinese made products, Tanavade said, "Such things cannot be done overnight, but we will succeed in the long run.'' The leader also said that party workers and officials had been directed henceforth to address the media wearing India-made ''swadeshi'' clothes only.

The state BJP chief accused China of unnecessary provocation and claimed that anger against the country had even irked young children in India. "Even children in India are angry with China over Coronavirus. A father recently told me that his son had requested him not to buy Chinese products henceforth,'' he stated.

'Boycott Chinese Products' movement

Following escalating border tensions between India and China, engineer-turned-education reformer Sonam Wangchuk posted a message on Twitter that went viral on the platform — "Cheen ko Jawaab, Sena degi bullet se, Naagrik dengey wallet se (Answer to China will be given by soldiers with their bullets and citizens with their wallets)".

He advocated that Indians should start boycotting made in China goods, arguing that the Chinese will feel the pinch harder on "their wallet" than on the border "with bullets".

Wangchuk encouraged people to drop the use of Chinese software "within a week", like the video-sharing platform Tik Tok. He said Indians have the freedom to choose what they spend on with their wallet and if a country doesn't treat India fairly then they should use boycotts as "personal economic sanctions".

Numerous celebrities and influencers including Milind Soman, Arshad Warsi, and others have joined Wangchuk’s movement by deleting Chinese applications or giving of products made in China

