Goa BJP Chief Denies Involvement In Congress' Split; Says 'Party Responsible For Its MLAs'

At a time when the grand old party is looking at a split in its Goa unit after five of its MLAs went incommunicado on Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has denied its involvement in the matter stating that Congress itself is responsible for its MLAs. This came after reports started surfacing over a few Congress MLAs being ready to shift sides to the BJP.

Earlier on Sunday, the Congress party called for a meeting of its MLAs, however, five MLAs including Digambar Kamat and Siolim MLA and Michael Lobo’s wife Delilah Lobo were absent from the meeting thus prompting the Congress to accuse the Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo and former Chief Minister Kamat of "conspiring" against their own party.

Speaking on the same, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Monday told ANI, "We didn't invite anyone. Yesterday was Sunday and we were all at home. No one is in touch with me. Yesterday whatever happened BJP has no link with it."

Further holding Congress responsible for the activities of their MLAs, Tanavade stated that Amit Patkar and Dinesh Gundu Rao need to look after the internal fighting in the party as he added that BJP has nothing to do with it.

On the other hand, Michael Lobo who was removed by Congress for conspiring with BJP to 'engineer defection' in the party has also denied any involvement with the ruling BJP further claiming that he still stands with the Congress.

Michael Lobo, who was removed by Congress as Goa Leader of Opposition for conspiring with the BJP to engineer defection in the party, on Monday denied any “hobnobbing” with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and asserted that he is still with the grand old party and mere not attending a press conference cannot be a ground for disqualification.

Goa Congress crisis

On Sunday, the Goa Congress unit while taking action against leaders carrying out anti-party activities removed Michael Lobo as Goa LoP.

It was during a CLP meeting when some of the party leaders were absent. Concerned over the BJP's 'conspiracy' against the grand old party after five party MLAs went out of contact, Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked party MP Mukul Wasnik to visit the coastal state and look over the developments.

Concerning the same, Congress has alleged that the BJP is trying for a 2/3rd split among MLAs and has offered huge amounts of money to leaders. It further also accused Lobo along with Digambar Kamat of hatching a conspiracy to engineer defections in “total coordination” with the BJP.

Image: Twitter/@Sadanand Shet Tanavade