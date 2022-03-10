Goa BJP Leaders To Meet Guv Sreedharan Pillai Ahead Of Poll Results; Know All About Him

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are set to convene a meeting with the Goa governor, PS Sreedharan Pillai, on March 10 so as to stake claim for formation of the government in the coastal state. The BJP is confident about securing the majority and starting their third consecutive term in the 40-seat assembly. The counting for the Goa Elections 2022 is currently underway along with four other states, and has been on since 8 am today, March 10. BJP, which is the ruling party in the state, is currently leading with 19 seats whereas their competitor Congress is trailing with 12 seats.

There were 301 candidates in the fray for the 40 constituencies going to polls in the single election phase on February 14. Prior to the assembly election in Goa, the Congress party had joined hands with the Goa Forward Party. The new competitor in Goa, Trinamool Congress (TMC) decided to tie up with the oldest party of the state, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), while the Nationalist Congress Party fought the Goa elections in alliance with the Shiv Sena.

Who is P.S. Sreedharan Pillai?

PS Sreedharan Pillai is a Kerala-born lawyer and was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and even served as the party's president in his home state multiple times. Before becoming the governor of Goa, Pillai was the Governor of the north-eastern state of Mizoram. The current Goa governor has also been the State President of Kerala Publishers and Writers Association and the District president of Martial Arts in Kerala.

Sreedharan Pillai is also a prolific writer and has written over 130 books in Malayalam and English. It is pertinent to mention that Pillai also has written over 15 collections of poetry books in Malayalam and English languages. P.S. Sreedharan Pillai was sworn in as the 22nd Governor of the State of Goa on July 15, 2021.

Exit polls predictions in Goa

As per the exit polls, P-MARQ has predicted that the coastal state will see a head-to-head fight on March 10. No party is getting a clear majority which could result in a hung assembly in Goa. The saffron party is expected to win 13-17 seats in Goa, similarly, the alliance of Congress and Goa Forward Party will be getting the numbers according to P-MARQ predictions. Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress are expected to perform below par. According to the exit polls, AAP might open their account for the first time in the coastal state and get around 2-6 seats whereas, TMC in alliance with MGP is expected to get 2-4 seats.

Image: ANI