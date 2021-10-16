Goa BJP President Sadanand Tanavade Shet 'open For Alliance With Like-minded Parties'

President of the Goa BJP Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Saturday made it clear that his party is open to coalition with like-minded outfits for the Legislative Assembly Elections scheduled to be held in 2022.

Shet stated that the entry of new political parties in the state was reviewed during the recent visit of Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah.

When asked whether the saffron party would ally with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Shet said, "The door was open for all like-minded parties who think of the welfare of Goa, including MGP".

However, the Goa BJP President added that BJP, given the present political situation, would secure a win in the 2022 polls, on its own.

Shah urges BJP cadres to ensure a majority

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, exhorted the BJP cadres to ensure that the party gets a majority in the upcoming Goa Assembly election. Recalling that Jan Sangh workers had struggled for the independence of Goa, he opined that BJP has a special relationship with the state.

Elaborating on the benefits of having a majority government, Shah had contended that the Centre couldn't have taken major policy decisions such as abrogation of Article 370 had the saffron party been a minority.

MGP mulls alliance with BJP

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) is likely to ally with BJP once again. Speculation about a potential electoral arrangement was rife after BJP's Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis met MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar last week.

As per sources, MGP has sought to contest in 8 seats and demanded that Dhavalikar should be made a Governor in lieu of an alliance with the saffron party for the 2022 Goa elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that the TMC received a major boost on September 29 when Congress veteran and former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro joined the party. He has represented the Navelim constituency 7 times from 1980, besides serving as the Chief Minister for two terms.

On the other hand, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal promised 300 units of free electricity per month, waiver of bills, 24/7 power supply, and free electricity to farmers if AAP forms a government in the state. He also vowed to provide jobs to one unemployed youth in each family, monthly unemployment allowance, and 80% reservation in the private sector for locals.

Goa polls

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, BJP suffered a big blow in the absence of its stalwart leader Manohar Parrikar as it could win only 13 seats in contrast to Congress, whose candidates won in 17 constituencies. However, BJP staked the claim to form the government with the support of 3 MGP MLAs, 3 GFP MLAs, two Independents, and an NCP MLA under the leadership of Parrikar, who resigned as the Defence Minister. After he passed away on March 17, 2019, the then Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him.

Deputy CMs in the Parrikar Cabinet - Sudin Dhavalikar and GFP president Vijai Sardesai, were sacked from the Cabinet in the following months.

Meanwhile, BJP consolidated its position after 10 Congress MLAs joined the saffron party on July 10, 2019. Both AAP and TMC are also seeking to make inroads in the state in the wake of a weakened Congress state unit.

Inputs: PTI

Image: PTI/SADANAND SHET/FACEBOOK