Goa Cabinet Reshuffle On Cards?: CM Pramod Sawant Meets Governor But Denies Discussion

After eight Congress MLAs switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Goa Governor on Thursday, hinting at a possible cabinet reshuffle. The meeting took place at the residence of Governor S Sreedharan Pillai, amid rumours that a cabinet rejig may be on cards. It is likely that some ministers will be dropped from the state cabinet to accommodate newcomers from Congress.

The chief minister, however, told reporters that the meeting, which followed Wednesday’s dramatic developments, had nothing to do with politics. He met the governor at Raj Bhavan to discuss programs for the celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday (September 17), Sawant said.

Sources also said that Sawant met Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar over the merger of Congress MLAs with BJP. A formal letter was submitted to the Speaker, which he accepted and completed the process.

On Wednesday, eight Congress MLAs including former Goa CM Digambar Kamat, ex-Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo, his wife Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Phaldesai, Aleixo Sequeira, Sankalp Amonkar, and Rodolfo Fernandes crossed over to the ruling BJP.

Following the exit of 8 legislators, Congress is now left with just 3 MLAs in the 40-member Goa assembly, with the ruling BJP-led alliance having a strength of 33 members -- 28 (BJP), 2 (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party), and 3 (Independents.)

Remaining 3 MLAs vow to stay with Congress

In the wake of the exit of eight fellow legislators, the three remaining MLAs of the Goa Congress said on Wednesday they would stay with the party. Yuri Alemao, Altone D'Costa, and Carlos Alvares Ferreira spoke at a press conference in the presence of state Congress chief Amit Patkar. The opposition party termed the defection the "height of betrayal and shamelessness."

Notably, before the February 14 assembly elections, all the Congress candidates were made to take a 'loyalty pledge' at a temple and a church after filing their nomination papers that they will not leave the party if elected. The party took this added `precaution' probably keeping in mind the 2019 exodus when ten of its 15 MLAs in Goa had joined the BJP overnight.

