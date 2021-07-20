Goa CM Attacks Kejriwal's Free Electricity Promise; Says 'Wont Be Able To Open Account'

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, slammed AAP founder and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his election promise, to provide free electricity to all the Goa residents. BJP leader Sawant opined that his party won't even be able to win a maiden seat. He said about Kejriwal that his party is among others, who won't be able to even open their accounts in the upcoming election. Attacking the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Goa CM said to ANI, “There are some people who won't be able to even open their accounts in Goa. So they can say or offer anything. People of Goa are very smart and they won't take such things seriously."

Sawant attacks AAP’s free electricity promise

This comes after the AAP supremo visited Goa earlier this month, to extend his party’s campaign for the state election scheduled for next year. The Delhi Chief Minister along with other promises had announced that every Goan family will receive 300 free units of electricity every month, if his party is voted to power.

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly Elections in Goa, Arvind Kejriwal had tried to project his party as an alternative for the people, who he believes are fed up with BJP & Congress rule. He asserted that AAP is a strong party and a good option for the people of the state. During his campaign, he also said that the national parties like BJP and Congress are filled with defections and corruption.

AAP & Congress will not be able to open an account in the election: Sawant

Responding to the AAP national convener, Pramod Sawant said that Goans are not fools, and they will not fall for petty politics, they know what is real and what is not. With this, he also extended his attack on the Congress party which lacks leadership in the state. He expressed that they can’t win the elections just by saying anything. Speaking to ANI Sawant said, “BJP has 28 seats out of 40 in Goa, Congress party which does not have any leadership in the state. They think that they can open an account in the state by speaking anything." "They can promise to bring moon and stars, people of Goa are intelligent, they know the reality, people of Goa will not take them seriously", Goa CM added.



Image: PTI