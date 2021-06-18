Goa CM Expresses Hope State Elections Will Be Held As Scheduled As COVID Cases Decrease

Ahead of Goa state legislative assembly elections, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on June 18, expressed hope that the upcoming polls be held as per the schedule in 2022.

During his visit to the Martyrs Memorial at Azad Maidan in Panaji on the occasion of Goa Revolution Day (Kranti Din) CM Sawant said, "It is the Election Commission that decides the schedule for elections but looking at the election scenario of other States, I believe that Goa elections will also be held per schedule in 2022."

Marking Kranti Din he said, "This year marks the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we could not celebrate it on a larger scale. But I would like to assure my people that as soon as the situation gets back to normal, we will celebrate the Kranti Din with pomp and show."

Improving COVID situation in Goa

Speaking about COVID-19 in Goa, he said that the situation has been improving and the current positive rate in Goa neared 8 per cent. Adding that Goa's recovery rate is approximately 95 per cent with a death rate of nearly 6 per cent, he mentioned his target to train about 1000 COVID warriors in the state.

Expressing his gratitude for PM Narendra Modi for the Customised Crash Programme for COVID-19 frontline workers, CM Sawant informed that Goa's Sai Nursing Institute, affiliated with the Skill Development Ministry and the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0 is set to start soon.

Tourism not allowed in Goa

CM Pramod Sawant made it clear that tourism will not be allowed until all adults in the state get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines. At present, there are 3834 active COVID-19 cases in Goa while 1,56,819 patients have recovered and 2969 deaths have been reported.

On the other hand, 6,01,912 have received the first jab whereas 99,548 of them have been administered both doses.

According to Sawant, the aim was to complete the first dose inoculation of all residents by July 31. The lockdown in Goa has been extended to 7 am on June 21 but with certain relaxations.

Goa attained true freedom after India's independence

Speaking of Goa Revolution Day, the CM said that it was on this day that Dr Ram Manohar Lohia began a protest against the Portuguese colony and asserted their right to liberty and freedom before the foreign rule. It is pertinent to note that even after India's independence, Goa continued to be in the hands of the Portuguese. However, they could not fulfil the aspirations of the Goan people and ultimately on 19 December 1961, when Goa was liberated and made a Union Territory.