Goa CM Pramod Sawant Accords Warm Welcome To Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde At Dona Paula

In a recent update, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Eknath Shinde- faction MLAs accorded a warm welcome to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as he reached the hotel in Goa, late last night.

#WATCH | Goa CM Pramod Sawant and Eknath Shinde-faction MLAs accorded a warm welcome to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde as he reached the hotel, late last night pic.twitter.com/EltXkvI5W4 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022

The rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde on Wednesday evening checked into a five-star hotel at Dona Paula near Panaji after arriving in the coastal state from Guwahati where they were camping for the last eight days. The MLAs arrived by a chartered flight at Dabolim airport at 9.45 pm on Wednesday and left for the hotel, 30 km from the Airport.

While media persons were waiting at the departure point of the Airport, two buses ferrying the MLAs left through another exit which is usually used for cargo. The MLAs were taken to the hotel with a state police team escorting the two buses all along the way. There was also a strong police presence outside the hotel. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the hotel around 10.45 pm.

The political developments in Maharashtra, set off by Sena leader Eknath Shinde’s rebellion, culminated on Wednesday evening with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray resigning ahead of a floor test in the Assembly.

Sharad Pawar dials Eknath Shinde after oath ceremony

Minutes after Eknath Shinde took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar, the supremo of the Nationalist Congress Party which was a partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, dialled him on Thursday. Pawar, talking about the brief call, said that he congratulated Shinde on assuming office, and also reminded him that now he belonged to 'not just one party, but the whole of Maharashtra'.

Opining on the fall of the MVA, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister of the state said, "There is no scope of talk or reconciliation when 38-39 people of one party (Shiv Sena) in an alliance, leave the state. Shinde performed the job of taking them outside the state, and demonstrated his true capacity and power."