Goa CM Pramod Sawant Defends Remark On Gangrape, Says 'statement Taken Out Of Context'

BJP leader and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday has defended his controversial remark on the incident of gang rape on a beach. Sawant had received severe backlash from the opposition for his shameful remarks where he blamed the parents of the gang-rape victims. In his response on the controversial statement, Sawant has now said it was taken 'out of context' and has assured justice.

Speaking to reporters, the Goa CM remarked that his statement was taken out of context. In addition, he also said that he was 'pained and disturbed' by the incident while stating the it is 'inexplicable'. He further remarked that he has never denied the right to security that is provided as per the law. He further hailed the Goa Police for ensuring the safety of women and children whilst also informing that the culprits had been arrested. The Goa CM has also ensured that the culprits will get stringent punishment under the law.

My statement about unfortunate incident was taken out of context. Both as head of a responsible Govt & as a father of a 14-yr-old daughter, I was deeply pained & disturbed. Pain of this incident is inexplicable: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on his remark over gang-rape of 2 minor girls pic.twitter.com/ek5i17eyiT — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021

At no point, I've tried to deny the right to security provided by our law. Goa Police has been truly professional force especially when it comes to security of women & children. They have already acted swiftly and arrested the accused: Goa CM — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021

Let me assure you that I shall ensure that the culprits get the most stringent punishment under the law. The safety of our citizens is always my Govt’s top priority: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on his remark over gang-rape of 2 minor girls — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021

Goa gang rape: Pramod Sawant puts onus on parents

The gang-rape incident occurred on Sunday when four men posed as policemen, raped two minor girls after beating up the boys who were with them at the Benaulim beach in South Goa. It was later found out that one of the accused is a government employee (a driver with the agriculture department). However, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant courted controversy when he made a shocking statement and called for parents to introspect as to why 14-year-old children stay on the beach in the dark of the night. He further added that the responsibility cannot be put on the government and the police. He explicitly stated that parents have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their children while also indicating that they should not let out children, especially minors out at night.