Goa CM Pramod Sawant Denounces Alwar Demolition; Likens It To Portugal-era Brutalities

As outrage erupts over the demolition of a 300-year-old temple under the pretext of 'development' in Rajasthan's Alwar district, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Friday, has called the act by the Ashok Gehlot-led government 'inappropriate'. While speaking to ANI, the Goa CM also noted that his government is currently trying to rebuild religious places which were destroyed by the Portuguese years ago.

"The Congress government demolishing Lord Shiva's 300-year-old temple like this, is not appropriate. Our government believes in rebuilding religious places destroyed by Portugals years ago," Pramod Sawant told ANI.

Alwar temple demolition

A 300-year-old Shiv temple was demolished in Rajgarh of Rajasthan's Alwar district. Reportedly, sculptures were busted by bulldozers and a 300-year-old Shivling was broken by a drill. The locals in the area have alleged that the temple was demolished on the pretext of development. On the other hand, a video of Congress MLA Johri Lal Meena has come to the fore in which he is allegedly seen saying that the bulldozer would not work if there had been a 'Congress board' in the area.

Congress has claimed that the demolition was done for the 'welfare' of society. While speaking to Republic TV, Congress MLA Ramkesh Meena stated that demolition has been done for the 'welfare' of the locals in Rajgarh. He also argued that a 'prior notice' had been given to the locals of the region before the action was taken. He said, “ Demolition has been done only after issuing a prior notice, action has been taken under the 'master-plan' tax in Rajgarh of Alwar. There was agreement from people behind the demolition.” The residents have levelled a massive allegation against Ashok Gehlot's government by saying that the demolition was carried out in 'vendetta', as the area had elected BJP councillors.

BJP claims local MLA warned bulldozing if 34 councillors didn't join him

BJP leader and Rajasthan MLA Rajendra Rathore lashed out at the Congress administration, by claiming that a local MLA had threatened 34 councillors to join him, warning that if not, he will continue 'bulldozing' the properties. Rajendra Rathore told Republic, "In the name of growth, they have demolished a 300-year-old temple. The matter of temple vandalism in Churu, Sujangard was not even settled, but the Ashok Gehlot-led government has broken a temple in Alwar. The local MLA had warned that if 34 councillors won't join him, he will continue with bulldozing the properties."