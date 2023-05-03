Goa CM Pramod Sawant Expresses Regret, Says His Statement On Migrant Labourers And Crime Was Twisted

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that his statement about migrant labourers being responsible for crime in the state was “twisted”.

If any state or labourers from any state were hurt by it, he regrets it, he told reporters here.

A JD(U) leader filed a complaint before a magistrate's court in Patna on Wednesday over Sawant's remark that "90 per cent" of crimes in Goa were committed by migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

“I had spoken in Konkani during the Labour Day function on May 1. We felicitated labourers from all the states on the occasion. My speech, which was in Konkani, was twisted by some political leaders,” Sawant claimed.

Those speaking about his speech should watch the video, he said.

“If, knowingly or unknowingly, any state or labourers from any state were hurt, than I express regret,” he said.

Labourers come to Goa from all over the country and the state government has made labour cards compulsory for them so that they can get benefit of welfare schemes, he said.

These cards will also help track down a person if he commits a crime in Goa, he said.