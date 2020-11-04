Goa CM Pramod Sawant Hits Out At MVA Govt, Calls Arnab's Arrest 'politically Motivated'

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has denounced the MVA government in Maharashtra and Mumbai Police, following the arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Calling the arrest a 'politically motivated' move, the Goa CM said that Maharashtra government has launched an 'attack on the media'. He further added that no person should be treated the way Arnab was treated by the Mumbai Police.

In a shocking attack on the Republic Media Network, on Wednesday morning, over a dozen Mumbai Police officials barged into Arnab Goswami's residence at around 8 am without any warrant, summon, or a court order and dragged him out. The Mumbai Police has illegally assaulted and detained Arnab Goswami in a case that was closed and has nothing to do with any ongoing probe.

"Maharashtra Police has arrested Arnab Goswami for a 2018 case without giving him any prior notice or intimation. I believe the way they have behaved with Arnab Goswami, no government does it. Forget treating a journalist like that, even a common man cannot be treated this way. There is a procedure that needs to be followed before making an arrest like this," said Pramod Sawant. "On behalf of the Goa government, as the CM of the UT, I vehemently condemn such an act. Media across the country should condemn this act. The way Shiv Sena, Congress and the rest of the MVA government are attacking the media, it should be condemned by the entire country. Arnab Goswami always brings out the truth and talks about all the good and bad about the govt. we should support such media for their work. MVA govt has played this dirty political game to hide the truth from people," said Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

The high handed action against Arnab Goswami is an attack on free press and I strongly condemn the same. This is an abuse of power by the Maharashtra Government which is politically motivated. #IndiaWithArnab — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) November 4, 2020

Samyabrata Ray Goswami narrates assault

Speaking about the assault on Arnab Goswami, his wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami, who was inside the house when the Mumbai Police entered Arnab's residence, said, "About 8 o'clock, about 10 policemen barged in. About 1.15 we had come home last night, so we were sleeping and we said that please give us 10-15 minutes. Arnab was not feeling well, he needed his medicines but 20 minutes was much of a time for Mumbai Police, they kept banging. Our cameras were not switched on till then, but they thrashed Arnab, they switched off their own camera as well. They held him by the hair, Arnab said I want my lawyer. They forced me to sign some paper. They snatched it out of my hand and tore. I need to tell the courts of India but they said you cannot write. They told Arnab that they will take him to Raigad Police Station. For about 20 minutes, Arnab said that let me take medicines, we could not even tell our parents, there were lady cops who stopped us."

#IndiaWithArnab | Arnab Goswami physically assaulted and forcefully arrested by Mumbai Police; Republic appeals to Indians to defend democracy pic.twitter.com/5zGGwrv6WN — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

Mumbai Police on a witch-hunt

This comes just days after the Mumbai Police Commission Param Bir Singh planted yet another fake news terming Arnab 'the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai'. These fake and ridiculous claims were torn apart by Arnab Goswami who stressed that Republic Media Network sustains on the 'blessing of the audience'. He also put forward a piece of paper that is framed in his office which shows the first-week television rating of Republic TV after it was launched.

