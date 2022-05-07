Goa CM Pramod Sawant Meets Tajinder Bagga, Slams Kejriwal Over 'political Use Of Police'

As Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga returned home in the wee hours of Saturday, Goa Chief Minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant visited his Delhi residence. While speaking to the media about Bagga's unlawful arrest, the Goa CM lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for misusing the Punjab Police and its power.

Speaking to the reporters, Goa CM Pramod Sawant said, "Tajinder Bagga had only tweeted, but the way AAP supremo Kejriwal directed the Punjab Police to arrest him, was kidnapping. I will definitely term this act 'kidnapping'. And the way they had manhandled Bagga's father, was totally wrong. The Police shouldn't behave this way. I appreciate Bagga and his BJP Yuva Morcha for standing together during this fight and for standing up for truth."

"I strongly condemn Kejriwal's action. AAP members have always behaved like this. The people of Goa have shown Kejriwal and his party their place. What happened in Goa, will repeat even in Delhi. The Punjab Police were not listening to the Punjab CM (Bhagwant Mann) or others, but to their political boss. The Police have been politically misused. I would suggest that AAP use its power and administration for people and their development."

When asked about Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia's remark on Bagga's arrest, where he said that the BJP is a party of goons', CM Sawant said, "BJP has never supported goons." Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tweeted in Hindi, without directly naming Tajinder Bagga, "The entire BJP and their governments have been engaged to save one of their goons who spoke against the brotherhood of Punjab and incited riots. BJP is a party of goons who take the work of goons even from the government. These people never even by mistake talk about education, health, inflation, and unemployment."

पंजाब के भाईचारे के ख़िलाफ़ बोलने वाले और दंगा भड़काने वाले अपने एक गुंडे को बचाने के लिए पूरी बीजेपी और इनकी सारी सरकारें लग गई हैं.



बीजेपी गुंडों का एक दल है जो सरकार से भी गुंडों का ही काम लेती है. ये लोग कभी गलती से भी शिक्षा स्वास्थ्य , महंगाई-बेरोज़गारी की बात नहीं करते. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 7, 2022

Tajinder Bagga released

The Punjab Police arrested Tajinder Bagga for an alleged inflammatory tweet against AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Bagga is currently the Delhi BJP spokesperson and the national secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and unsuccessfully contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly election from Hari Nagar. In his complaint, AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia accused him of criminal intimidation to cause violence by making provocative, false, communal, and inflammatory statements through his media interviews and Twitter.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR based on the complaint of Bagga's father that the BJP spokesperson was kidnapped by unknown persons. After getting a search warrant from a court in Dwarka, the Punjab Police while taking Bagga to Mohali was stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra. He was handed over to the Delhi Police and taken back to the national capital after a few hours.

Finally, his ordeal came to an end at night on May 6, as a Magistrate court in Gurugram granted him bail. Metropolitan Magistrate Swayam Siddha Tripathy took note of the fact that Bagga's medical examination confirmed that he had sustained injuries. Acknowledging the BJP leader's apprehension of a threat from the Punjab Police, the court asked the Station House Officer of the Janakpuri Police Station to make the requisite arrangements for ensuring his safety.

