Goa CM Pramod Sawant Responds After Goa Forward Party's NDA Exit

A day after the Goa Forward Party (GFP) officially withdrew from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the saffron party has responded on the development. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has stated that GFP quitting the NDA does not matter as the alliance had already ended. Sawant has claimed that the BJP had itself 'removed' the GFP from the NDA. In addition, Pramod Sawant has also questioned the GFP's decision to quit after so long. The political development surfaced ahead of the Goa assembly elections in 2022.

We had removed them already (from alliance), I don't know what were they waiting for. How does it matter if they withdraw now as they weren't there anyway: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Goa Forward Party leaving NDA alliance https://t.co/OovFB0fkEy pic.twitter.com/YZK18kXVfS — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

GFP quits NDA

On Tuesday, GFP president Vijai Sardesai in a letter addressed to Union Home Minister and NDA chairperson Amit Shah had decided that his party will quit the alliance. This came after a unanimous decision by the GFP leaders. Acknowledging the cracks in the alliance since July 2019, the GFP has cited 'unprecedented incompetence' regarding the governance in Goa. Vijai Sardesai has stated that the Pramod Sawant-led government has introduced 'anti-Goan' policies that affect the people of Goa.

In addition, he has also alleged that the BJP government in Goa is engaged in 'corruption and dishonesty' after Pramod Sawant took over as the state's Chief Minister. Apart from this, Sardesai in his letter has also highlighted several reasons and looming issues like lack of jobs for youth of Goa. Further, he also attacked the BJP for the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Goa during the pandemic's peak.

The GFP president also highlighted the issue of industrialists eyeing Goa to turn it into a 'coal hub'. Other reason for the party's decision to quit NDA includes the diversion of River Mhadei. "Mother Mhadei is the prime source of water for our state." said Vijai Sardesai. The letter also mentions that the Goa Forward Party, which currently is in opposition, 'stood firm in holding the government accountable' and 'raised awareness' among the people. Sardesai has concluded his letter by remarking that his party will chart a new course for the future.

Image Credits: ANI/PTI

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.