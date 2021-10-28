Ahead of Mamata Banerjee's visit to Goa on Thursday, CM Pramod Sawant dismissed TMC's chances of making inroads in the Assembly election due early next year. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, he demanded his West Bengal counterpart's resignation over the post-poll violence. Downplaying the defections from other parties to TMC, he asserted, "Everyone who is in opposition to us will go with them. There is no problem. People are with us and will continue to support us". Sawant also rubbished TMC's criticism of the law and order situation in Goa citing that his state has the highest crime detection rate in India.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant remarked, "By coming here for two days, TMC leaders cannot understand what I have done for the people in two and a half years. Mamata should resign for the atrocities committed on the brothers and sisters (of West Bengal) after the election there. She should resign first and then ask for my resignation. She does not have the right to ask for my resignation."

Contending that his government has more social welfare schemes compared to West Bengal, he explained, "BJP has given so much to all the people of Goa during its 10 years in power. I feel this has not been given by anyone except the BJP government. Here, we have the Laadli Laxmi scheme whereby we give Rs.1 lakh to girls at their weddings. We give Rs.1500 pension to women every month. We give Rs.2000 every month to elderly parents. Besides this, every department has its subsidized scheme."

"BJP fights every election seriously. We are seriously contesting the Assembly election to be conducted in 5 states in 2022. There is no question about 2024. Because there is a wave in favour of Modi. People across the country know the work done by Modi during the pandemic such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and Gati Shakti. He is giving Rs.64,000 crore for the health infrastructure in this country. She (Mamata Banerjee) is only in Bengal. She is not there in other states. Nobody in the opposition will accept her as the PM face," Sawant opined making light of TMC's national ambitions.

Rejecting TMC's charge that BJP vandalised posters and hoardings with the CM’s face on them, the Goa CM clarified, "Neither the BJP government nor workers are scared (of TMC). We have such a big base in the state. We will come to power in 2022 with a full majority. As far as the black paint on her image is concerned, they should understand why black paint is being smeared. Such kind of black paint was not smeared on anyone's poster in the history of Goa until now. Ask Arvind Kejriwal or Congress or BJP. The start is from their side.

TMC forays into Goa politics

TMC has stepped up its election campaign after deciding to field its candidates on all 40 seats in Goa. In the last few weeks, many posters featuring the TMC supremo's photo and the slogan 'Gonychi Navi Sakal' (Goa's new dawn) have been put across the state. On September 29, former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro joined Mamata Banerjee-led party along with ex-MGP MLA Lavoo Mamledar, Congress general secretaries Yatish Naik and Vijay Poi, Congress Secretaries Mario Pinto De Santana and Anand Naik, poet Shivdas Sonu Naik, South Goa Advocates Association president Antonio Monteiro Clovis Da Costa and Rajendra Kakodkar.

Subsequently, hundreds of other Congress leaders have joined the party. In another development, Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar has extended support to TMC. Incensed by the growing political capital of the Mamata Banerjee-led party, Congress recently accused TMC of indirectly helping BJP by dividing the secular votes.