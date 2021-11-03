Goa CM Sawant Taunts Kejriwal; Calls Him 'copymaster' As AAP Declares Free Pilgrimage Plan

Taking a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday accused the former of 'copying' his scheme for government-sponsored pilgrimages and passing it off as his own. The Goa CM during an interaction with media persons termed Kejriwal as a 'Copymaster'. He said that the AAP Chief is accustomed to replication schemes formulated by him (Goa CM Sawant).

"I had announced it in the budget and my scheme was ready too. My scheme has been notified too. Registration has also begun for those who want to undertake 'teerth yatra'. He copies my scheme. He is habituated to this, he is a copymaster," Sawant told media persons.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Pramod Sawant made the remarks days after Kejriwal vowed for free government-sponsored pilgrimages to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Ajmer Sharif, and Velankanni for people in Goa if AAP voted to power after the state Assembly elections next year.

Kejriwal vows series of manifestos for Goans

The Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal has been eyeing the Assembly election in Goa evidently with the Delhi CM vowing a slew of manifestos to people in the state. The AAP Chief had on Monday promised that if the party forms a government in the state, it will be offering a free-of-cost pilgrimage to all Hindus in Uttar Pradesh's Ram Temple, Ayodhya. He further vowed that free pilgrimages for Christians will be offered at no cost to Velankanni in Tamil Nadu, and a pilgrimage for Muslims to Ajmer Sharif in Rajasthan will also be provided to Muslims without any charges, Kejriwal had promised.

AAP Supremo's 3rd visit in four months

CM Kejriwal's visit to Goa in November marks his third visit to the state in the past three to four months. During his July visit, he had assured 24/7 free electricity up to 300 units every month to the people of Goa if his party forms the government. Kejriwal vowed to Goans that his party will ensure that 80% jobs, including in the private sector will be kept booked for Goans. The Delhi CM has also promised a monthly remuneration of Rs 5,000 to families reliant on tourism and mining industries till these sectors return to normalcy.

Heavyweights in Goa join AAP

The party has been actively marking its presence in the state as witnessed in the recent shuffles of Goa's political scenario. Mass leaders like Dayanand Narvekar, Babu Nanoskar, Satyavijay Naik, Rajdeep Naik, Ganpat Goankar, Dominic Goankar, Ritesh Chodankar, and Amit Palekar.

The state will be going to Assembly polls early next year along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Manipur.

(With Inputs from ANI)

