Goa CM Sawant Welcomes Centre's Decision To Extend Mahadayi Tribunal Term

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant appreciated the extension of Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal by the Central Government. 'Welcoming' the move, he said that it gives his government time to present its case in a better manner.

Sawant welcomes extension

"In a welcome move for Goa, the Central Government extends the period of Mahadeyi Water Disputes Tribunal for submission of further report till August 19, 2020, in view of the pending applications filed by the Government of Goa against Karnataka including the application for disobedience of the order of the Tribunal. It gives us an opportunity to urge to get the earlier award of the Tribunal modified considering our prayers in the applications. Till the final order is passed, Karnataka will not be able to take action against the interest of Goa," Sawant said in a tweet.

The Supreme Court in its interim order on Thursday allowed the Karnataka government's plea for implementation of the final award by a tribunal for sharing of water from the Mahadayi river between Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The interim order was passed by a bench comprising Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hemant Gupta after hearing the counsel from the three states. The bench said the final hearing in the matter will take place in July.

The Dispute

The Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal had passed the order on August 14, 2018, allocating 13.42 TMC water (including 3.9 TMC for diversion into the depleted Malaprabha river basin) from the Mahadayi river basin to Karnataka. Maharashtra was allotted 1.33 TMC water while Goa was given 24 TMC in the final decision of the tribunal. The UPA-2 government had constituted Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal in 2010. Karnataka government, which has locked horns with the neighbouring Goa on the larger issue of sharing Mahadayi River water between both the states, had petitioned the tribunal seeking the release of 7.56 TMC feet water for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project.

