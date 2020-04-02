Goa CM States It Has Effectively Imposed Lockdown & Will Continue To Curb Virus Spread

As the number of Coronavirus cases continue to soar across the country, the state of Goa is believed to have curtailed the spread of the virus as it has reported only 5 cases till date. Speaking to Republic TV, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed that out of the 5 cases reported in the state, four were of individuals who have a travel history to abroad and one is of local transmission. Sawant added that the state has implemented a strict lockdown effectively and will continue to do so till April 14, as ordered by the Centre.

'We have sealed all boundaries'

Speaking to Republic Tv on Thursday, CM Pramod Sawant said, "We have sealed all boundaries. We are not letting anyone inside. We have also tested everyone who had come in contact with infected individuals. We believe that we are very much in a safe zone. As mandated by the Central Government, there will be a complete lockdown till April 14."

Furthermore, he added, "We have imposed a strict lockdown since the Janta Curfew. Even the migrants and tourists in Goa have been practising social distancing. Those who were suspected were placed under home quarantine. Even those who came to Goa from other regions were strictly placed under home quarantine."

Sawant also stated, "Around 1,000 foreigners who are from Russia, Portugal and Germany have been evacuated through a special flight. In the next few days, approximately 800 foreigners will be evacuated from Goa. We have also started a special COVID-19 hospital in the state."

46 Markaz attendees quarantined

Reflecting upon the Tablighi Jamaat incident, Sawant informed that 46 attendees of the Markaz have been traced and quarantined. He said, "46 attendees of Nizamuddin Markaz were quarantined today. Their report is yet to come. Once their report comes, then only we can declare Goa a safe zone. They had come to Goa before March 15."