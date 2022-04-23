Goa CM To 'recommend Centre To Ban PFI', Calls Statement On Anti-conversion 'irrelevant'

Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, said on Friday that he would recommend to the Central Government ban the Popular Front of India (PFI). This comes after the PFI statement countering his anti-conversion remark.

Speaking with ANI, the Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant said that PFI's statement over his anti-conversion remark was irrelevant. He also said that his government will never promote religious conversions in Goa. "PFI's statement over my anti-conversion remark was irrelevant as there'll be opposition to the increasing conversion cases in Goa. We'll never promote religious conversions in the state," CM Sawant told ANI. He further added, "PFI should be banned. We'll recommend to the Government of India to stop them."

Notably, the Goa CM recently spoke about the increasing cases of religious conversions in the state. He said that the religious conversions are increasing in the state and marginalised people are being targeted. He further added that his government would not allow such conversions in the state, according to the ANI.

Reacting to Sawant's remark on anti-conversion, the PFI had said that the CM was making his bosses in Nagpur happy. "Instead of focussing on this (inflation), he makes his bosses in Nagpur happy. We urge the people of Goa not to give attention to the Chief Minister's statement and focus on the issues common people face," PFI said in a statement according to ANI.

On the Alwar temple demolition, the Goa CM called the act by the Ashok Gehlot-led government 'inappropriate'. While speaking to ANI, the Goa CM also noted that his government is currently trying to rebuild religious places which were destroyed by the Portuguese years ago.

Centre likely to ban PFI

On April 15, sources told Republic TV that the BJP-led central government is likely to ban PFI as early as the end of this week. Constituted in 2006 and having succeeded the National Development Front, PFI has been under the scanner of multiple intelligence and security agencies over alleged anti-social and anti-national activities.

Sources revealed that both the Enforcement Directorate as well as the National Investigation Agency have submitted dossiers demanding a ban on PFI. The NIA dossier reportedly claimed that PFI is an offshoot of the Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) which was banned in 2001 following the 9/11 terror attack in the US. To support its case, the NIA highlighted that the same leaders have been a part of both organisations. Meanwhile, the ED revealed in its report that this outfit played a pivotal role in mobilising funding for the anti-CAA protests.