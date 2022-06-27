Goa: Cong LoP Michael Lobo, Minister Vishwajit Rane In War Of Words After FDA Raids Restaurant

Goa Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo on Monday accused state Food and Drugs Administration Minister Vishwajit Rane of targeting his hospitality business and ordering the sealing of restaurants on "flimsy grounds", while the latter hit back by alleging such "vile outbursts" wouldn't stop the law from taking its own course.

The war of words between Lobo, who was with the BJP before joining the Congress ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls, and Rane started after a state FDA team raided a restaurant owned by the former in Anjuna during the day.

Addressing a press conference, Lobo claimed Rane was getting personal over businesses owned by him and his MLA wife Delilah, adding that the Food and Drugs Administration officials were raiding restaurants owned by him and ordering their sealing on "flimsy grounds".

"I have been in these businesses even before I became MLA. All this while, there was no issue on these businesses but suddenly when I am in the opposition, the raids started. I will file criminal complaints against FDA officials who stopped patrons from entering my Anjuna restaurant,” the Congress MLA from Calangute said.

Hitting back, Rane, in a series of tweets, asked Lobo to let the law take its own course.

"With so many illegalities occurring in the coastal belt, I'd like to emphasize that any illegal structure that has obtained an FDA license by presenting false documents will be canceled after due process. LoP cannot complain when a slew of illegalities are taking place," Rane tweeted.

He alleged in his tweets that Lobo had committed "numerous illegalities" as chairman of NGPDA (North Goa Planning and Development Committee), adding that "this vile outburst in front of the media will not help."

