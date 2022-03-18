Goa Cong Prompts BJP To Form State Government, Warns They Will Prove Majority Otherwise

After losing its footing in the bygone polls in the state, Goa Congress on Friday denounced the delay in the formation of a fresh government caused by the leading Bhartiya Janata Party and prompted them to form the government soon, warning Congress will try to prove the majority in the assembly otherwise.

While urging state governor PS Sreedharan Pillai to ask BJP if they wish to form the government or not, Former CM and Congress leader Digambar Kamat stressed that Congress should be provided with the opportunity to build a majority otherwise.



It is pertinent to mention here that Congress had emerged as the second-largest party in the state by registering victory on 11 seats. However, they are mulling to form the government in the forty seat assembly by seeking support from other opposition factions. While speaking to reporters on the same, Kamat further advised Governor Pillai 'to act according to the constitution and do not deprive people of the state.'

"Our party has said that if BJP can't form the government, then we will try. The Governor should ask BJP if they wish to form the government or not or else the Governor should give us the opportunity," he said on Friday. "Goans cannot be deprived of government for long and I urge the Goa Governor to go by the Constitution of India," Digambar Kamat further added.

Adding to Kamat’s statement, Calangute Congress MLA Michael Lobo also asserted that government formation cannot be delayed further and claimed that Congress can prove the majority to form the government. "The day we get an opportunity, we will form the government," Lobo said.

BJP defies anti-incumbency in Goa for 3rd time

Notably, the development comes at a time when the BJP central leadership is mulling to retain Pramod Sawant as CM for the second term. BJP High Command in Delhi has decided to retain him as CM, reported sources on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held after the Holi festival (March 17-18), said sources.

Besides, the saffron party has registered a monumental victory in the state for the third time after evading anti-incumbency again in the 2022 polls. Winning 20 seats, BJP has staked claim to the govt with the support of TMC-ally MGP and three independents- Chandrakant Shetye, Aleixo Lourenço and Antonio Vas. Congress, on the other hand, fell way short of the majority mark by bagging merely 11 seats with a vote share of 23.46%. GFP won 1 seat, AAP won 2, MGP won 2 and Independents won 3 seats.

