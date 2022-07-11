Goa Congress Calls On Speaker, Seeks Suspension Of Michael Lobo & Digambar Kamat

With rumour mills on overdrive with suggestions of tensions in Congress' Goa unit, the grand old party's state president Amit Patkar called on the Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly on Monday. Speaking to the media, Patkar confirmed that he had moved applications for the disqualification of MLAs Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat from the party.

Lobo and Kamat, in a press conference by the party, were accused of hatching a conspiracy to "weaken the party by engineering defection" in cahoots with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Lobo was the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, as well as the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader until his dismissal a day ago. Kamat is the former Chief Minister of Goa, and was the Congress' CM nominee during the elections held earlier this year.

Patkar, along with, Deputy CLP leader Sankalp Amonkar, Yuri Alemao, Altone D'Costa, Adv. Carlos Alvares Ferreira, Rajesh Faldessai, and Rudolf Fernandes urged Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar to change seating arrangements in the House by the CLP Resolution removing Michael Lobo as CLP Leader.

"Our new CLP leader will be finalized by today & we will submit the same... we have 6 MLAs with us and one more is expected; a total of 7," Patkar said.

Michael Lobo, Digambar Kamat denies Congress' claims

Earlier in the day, reacting to allegations that he, along with Michael Lobo, were conspiring to engineer defections in the party, Kamat said he was "shocked, stunned, and hurt beyond words."

"Because of your humiliation towards me after the elections, my workers are angry and I'm also deeply hurt. For the time being, I told him that I am not going to accept any responsibility. Once I'm fit, we will see," the former Goa CM said.

Lobo reaffirmed his commitment to the party and denied the possibility of joining the BJP. "We have won on Congress ticket and we are with the Congress party. We are with the Congress party so the question does not arise of having so many press conferences," the former LoP said.

According to reports, five Goa Congress MLAs - Michael Lobo, Digambar Kamat, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Faldesai, and Delialah Lobo - went incommunicado on Sunday, sparking rumours that they might join the saffron brigade.