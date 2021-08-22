Goa Congress Chief Demands Clarification From BJP Government On Alleged Rs. 35,000 Scam

Attacking Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and the BJP, the Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar on Sunday alleged that former Goa CM Manohar Parikar misled Goans with a false narrative of an alleged mining scam of Rs. 35,000 crore when he rose to power in 2012.

BJP government must submit clarification on 2012 ‘false mining scam’ report: Goa Congress leader

Demanding a clarification from the ruling BJP government in the state, Goa Congress leader dared Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to provide a detailed clarification in the matter and reveal details to the public about the recovery of the alleged amount.

Speaking at an induction ceremony of social worker Jose Raju Cabral into Congress Party, Chodankar challenged Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant to divulge the state of the inquiry of the alleged mining fraud and the progress of the money recovered. The ceremony was attended by opposition leader Digambar Kamat, AICC in-charge Rajesh Griglani, and a number of other dignitaries. He said Former MLA Ram Chandar Rao, former Mayor Banda Karthik, corporate, and BJP volunteers were among those who took part in the rally alleging a scam in 2012.

"Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant has no moral right to speak on mining. It is the former CM late Manohar Parrikar who stopped mining in Goa to hand over the mines to Crony Club of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he alleged.



He further argued that the Sawant government has pushed the state economy to bankruptcy. "They failed to keep a single promise given to people. The CM must explain to the people why BJP Government failed to expand the Optic Fibre Cable internet network connectivity which had reached every Panchayat in 2011," he said.



Social Worker Jose Raju joins Congress ahead of state assembly polls in 2022

Jose Raju Cabral has joined the Congress Party ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for next year. Jose Raju Cabral, a social worker, promised the people of Nuvem that he would be their voice and that he would try to achieve the Congress Party's win in Nuvem. He predicted that the people of Nuvem would elect Congress candidate by a landslide.

"I am confident that youths like Jose Raju Cabral will expose the misdeeds of the BJP government and strengthen the Congress Party. We want to assure the people that doors of Congress Party are permanently closed for the ten defectors," Chodankar said.



"Congress Party is reaching out to every youth with its ideology and more and more youths are joining the Party. We will work to protect the rights of youths and give them employment opportunities," said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Vice President Sankalp Amonkar.



With ANI inputs

Image: ANI/ Twitter