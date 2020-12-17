Goa Congress Chief Girish Chodankar Resigns After Party’s Poor Show In Zila Parishad Polls

In another massive blow for Congress, its Goa unit chief Girish Chodankar on Thursday stepped down from the post, taking responsibility for the party’s dismal performance in the recently-concluded Zila Parishad elections. Chodankar, 53, was appointed as the Goa Congress President in April 2018, replacing veteran leader Shantaram Naik.

Congress faced a near-rout in the Zila Parishad elections, winning just four of the 37 seats it contested, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the polls, winning 33 out of 49 seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also opened its score in Goa, winning one seat. Besides, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) won three seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) one and independents seven.

Congress leaders blame Chodankar for the debacle

Chodankar had come under fire from his Congress colleagues for the poor show in the polls that were labelled as the semi-final before the state assembly elections in 2022. Congress party’s Lok Sabha member from South Goa, Francisco Sardinha had claimed that no senior leader was consulted regarding the selection of candidates. Former Goa Congress chief Ravi Naik also blamed Chodankar for the defeat and demanded his resignation from the post.

Girish Chodankar had earlier offered to resign soon after the party’s downfall in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to share accountability with Rahul Gandhi who had stepped down as the Congress president.

Meanwhile, Congress legislature party (CLP) leader and former CM Digambar Kamat's name is being considered to replace Chodankar. If Kamat is appointed as the state unit chief, Curtorim legislator Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco could fill his place as the CLP leader.

