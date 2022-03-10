Goa Congress Chief Moves SC; Challenges HC Order Over Sacking Of 10 MLAs Who Joined BJP

Girish Chodankar, President of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee challenged the Bombay High Court's (Goa bench) order in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 9. The petitioner had sought the dismissal of the 10 Congress MLAs who later joined the BJP. The High Court later quashed the petitions.

The HC ruling was in response to two separate petitions filed by Girish Chodankar and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikar. Chodankar's petition was dismissed on February 24, 2022, after the HC upheld the Goa assembly speaker's order of dismissing the disqualification of the 10 turncoat Congress MLAs who moved to BJP in the Goa Legislative Assembly.



Dhavalikar had filed a similar petition in the HC against two party MLAs who moved to BJP by creating cracks in the regional party.

The appeal filed by Chodankar in the SC states that the HC has committed a "grave error" in upholding the speaker's order on the edifice that as the 10 MLAs amount to 2/3rd majority of their legislature party and had decided to merge with another party, it is not subject to Para 4 of Tenth schedule, which deals with defection and not merger.

The Supreme Court plea raises 3 Questions-

- Whether the merger of the original political party is a necessary pre-condition for the members of a legislature party to claim merger of their legislature party?

- Whether the protection granted under Para 4(1) of Schedule X can be granted to members of the legislature party in the absence of the merger of the original political party?

- Whether the legislature party can initiate and conclude the merger of the political party without any reference to and/or role of the political party?



The plea warned of grave consequences to the interpretation of the High Court on the para 4 of the tenth schedule. "The interpretation given by the HC to the para 4 of the tenth schedule is against the basic spirit of democracy, which is a basic feature of our constitution. If the interpretation of the HC is allowed to continue, it will have serious consequences with respect to the democratic and electorate process of the country and this could lead to a situation wherein political parties would be able to have MLAs in the house without even contesting elections," the plea mentioned.

In the 2017 Goa assembly elections, the BJP was able to form the Government inspite of Congress winning 17 seats and emerging as the single largest party. The BJP after winning 13 seats, was able to muster alliances with regional parties and independents.

Image: ANI/Representative