Goa Congress Chief To Attempt Meeting Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs On Their Arrival In Panaji

Amid the buzz that rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde might shift to Goa on Wednesday, state Congress president Amit Patkar asserted that he will try to meet them if they arrive in Panaji. Speaking to the media, Patkar said, "I will talk to my Maharashtra state president (Nana Patole) because he was the Speaker also earlier. I will have a word with him and let us see. Nothing has happened so far". Commenting on whether he will try to convince the rebels to return to the Shiv Sena fold, he affirmed, "If they come to Goa, we will definitely try."

Amit Patkar added, "This should not happen in a democracy. Today, they stifle any party or government that speaks against them whether it is toppling their government or buying MLAs. This should stop. There should be healthy democracy in the country."

As per sources, 71 rooms have been booked at the Taj Convention Centre in Panaji. Earlier, the Eknath Shinde-led camp offered prayers at the Kamakhya temple and returned to the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. As per sources, they might stay put in Guwahati until the Supreme Court gives its order on Shiv Sena's plea against the floor test.

Maharashtra floor test challenged in SC

In a massive development a day earlier, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ordered a floor test on June 30. This came in the wake of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and 7 Independent MLAs putting forth this demand. In a letter addressed to Legislative Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat, Koshyari opined, "After having carefully gone through all the material available before me including the reports in electronic and print media, I am of the opinion that a floor test for proving the majority of the Chief Minister is imperative to ensure that the government continues to function with the confidence of the House."

A special Assembly session should be summoned at 11 am on Thursday with the sole agenda of the floor test and the proceedings will be telecast live. He also directed adequate security arrangements inside and outside the state Assembly. However, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government received a temporary relief as the Supreme Court agreed to hear at 5 pm today Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu's plea against the floor test. Appearing before the SC, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that the floor test is illegal as it cannot include persons facing disqualification.