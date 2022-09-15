Goa Congress In-charge Dinesh Rao Arrives In Panaji To Hold Meetings

The Congress's Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao would be holding meetings with party leaders here on Thursday, a day after eight of its 11 MLAs joined the ruling BJP. Rao arrived in Goa late Wednesday night.

“I just came. I will be meeting all the members of legislative assembly (of the party) and office bearers,” he told reporters.

Congress is now left with three MLAs in the coastal state. “I don't want to make any comments right now,” Rao added.

On Wednesday, eight Congress MLAs including former Goa CM Digambar Kamat, ex-Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo, his wife Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Phaldesai, Aleixo Sequeira, Sankalp Amonkar, and Rodolfo Fernandes crossed over to the ruling BJP.

Following the exit of 8 legislators, Congress is now left with just 3 MLAs in the 40-member Goa assembly, with the ruling BJP-led alliance having a strength of 33 members -- 28 (BJP), 2 (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party), and 3 (Independents.)