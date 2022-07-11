Goa Congress Moves 5 MLAs To Undisclosed Location Amid Fears Of Defection

Fearing defections from the party ahead of the Goa Assembly session, the opposition Congress on Monday moved five of its MLAs to an undisclosed location after five other legislators went incommunicado. The move comes after the Congress sacked MLA Michael Lobo as the Legislative Party Leader over "anti-party" activities.

Congress will also announce the name of its new leader of the opposition before the commencement of the Assembly session, Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar said.

As of Monday morning, five of the total 11 Congress MLAs, in the 40-member Goa Assembly, were with the party, while five others remained out of reach. Another MLA Aleixo Sequeira was at home but pledged his support to the party.

A senior Congress leader told news agency PTI that they have moved at least five supportive MLAs to an undisclosed location to avoid further 'split' in the outfit. "These MLAs will arrive at the Assembly complex to participate in the session," he said.

The Goa Congress faced an embarrassing situation on Sunday when five of its MLAs - Michael Lobo, Digambar Kamat, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Faldesai, and Delialah Lobo - went incommunicado, sparking rumours that they might join the saffron brigade.

Congress accuses BJP of engineering defection

Congress' Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao addressed a press conference on the matter and alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched by some BJP party leaders to engineer defections and weaken Congress in the state. "This conspiracy was led by two of our own leaders LoP Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat," he claimed.

"Digambar Kamat did it to safeguard his own skin because so many cases are against him and Michael Lobo for the sake of power and position. BJP wants to finish Opposition," Rao said.

He further alleged that BJP was attempting a two-thirds split, wanting at least eight MLAs to leave the Congress. "Many of our people have been offered huge sums of money. I'm shocked at the amount offered. But our 6 MLAs stood firm, I'm proud of them," he said.

