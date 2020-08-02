Goa Congress Questions CM Pramod Sawant Over Proposal For New Raj Bhavan

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Girish Chodankar on Sunday questioned the BJP-led government over its proposal to construct a new Raj Bhawan complex in the state. Chodankar demanded that Governor Satya Pal Malik instruct Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant to inform the people of Goa who first floated the idea of constructing a new Raj Bhavan.

"Since Governor's office is not a party to the proposal of new Raj Bhavan, it needs to be seen whether directions came from Prime Minister's Office or Home Minister Amit Shah or was it some casino tycoon himself who submitted a proposal in this regard to the Chief Minister," GPCC President Girish Chodankar said.

It can be recalled that the issue of converting Raj Bhawan into 'Casino Bhavan' was raised by Congress on Friday.

"Governor Satya Pal Malik must instruct Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant to inform the people of Goa who first floated the idea of constructing a new Raj Bhavan and whether any file notes were moved pertaining to the said decision before the Chief Minister making the public announcement about the same", Chodankar said.

The Congress leader also demanded that the CM should make it clear if the proposal of new Raj Bhavan was approved by the Economic Revival Committee constituted by him (CM) after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and whether the state's priority is to revive the economy or spend money on non-priority projects.

"The very fact that there was no official denial on my claim from the government sources proves the fact that BJP considers the state assets including Raj Bhavan as its private property and hence has opened the sale of anything and everything in Goa in the name of heritage. The reaction by BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanawade to my statement was out of frustration and Governor's statement is a befitting reply to Tanawade's stupid attempt of downplaying Congress charge," he claimed.

On Saturday, Goa government's proposal to construct a new Raj Bhavan building was turned down by the Governor, who said the plan should be put on hold till the state's financial condition improves.

The Congress leader further demanded that the Governor must once again hold a high-level meeting to unify all government resources and machinery to contain further deaths and spread of COVID-19 amid case rise in the state.

