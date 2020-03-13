Goa Cong Slams CM Sawant, Calls His Meeting With PM Modi 'Pre-Zilla Panchayat Poll Jumla'

The Congress in Goa on Friday slammed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The Congress alleged that the meeting was a "Pre-Zilla Panchayat election Jumla."

Speaking to the media, state Congress President Girish Chodankar said, “This is another Jumla to woo the voters ahead of the Zilla Panchayat elections. The art of fooling people is mastered by the BJP, and the visit of the Chief Minister to Delhi is part of the same." He further dared PM Modi to make a public statement on his assurance of protecting Goa’s interest in Mhadei and resumption of Mining in Goa.

Mhadei River conflict

On February 28, the matters between the Opposition and the Goa Chief Minister escalated in the Goa Assembly after the Supreme Court allowed notification of the Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal award given in 2018, on a request made by the Karnataka government.

The Opposition in Goa has alleged that the government 'did not even oppose' Karnataka counsel's plea for notification of the award and has demanded a white paper from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, with the details of all actions taken by the government to ensure Goa's best interest in the ongoing dispute.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Goa Chief Minister had rejected the Opposition's demand for a white paper. He had stated that his government was doing everything possible to ensure that Goa emerges victorious in the inter-state water battle.

Read: Mahadayi Dispute: Goa govt files application in SC seeking stay over final award

Goa CM calls upon PM Modi

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House and apprised him of various issues pertaining to the State's development. Taking to Twitter, he mentioned the few issues that the two leaders discussed upon. He further stated that PM Modi has given an assurance to support the State.

Read: 'Congress needs to introspect', says Goa Deputy CM on Scindia joining BJP

Called on the Hon. PM Sh. @narendramodi Ji in New Delhi. Had fruitful discussion on wide ranging issues including Mining, Mhadei, Mopa, upcoming ZP polls as well as various developmental projects in the state. The PM has assured his continued support & cooperation for Goa’s cause pic.twitter.com/IK9YkkRrOt — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 12, 2020

Read: Mhadei river conflict: Centre issues notification, seeks to implement tribunal's decision

Read: Goa fully prepared to tackle Coronavirus threat, says CM Pramod Sawant as he meets PM Modi