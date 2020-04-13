Goa Congress Urges State To Ensure Availability Of Formalin-free Fish Amid Lockdown

Requesting the state government to ensure availability of formalin-free fish for the people amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) spokesperson, Urfan Mulla, has reached out to the state revealing that fish was being sold at spiked rates.

"It is a kind request to the government of Goa, that they should keep a strong eye towards import of fish from other parts of the country to Goa by regulating FDA team that should test formalin-free fish available to the people of Goa," said the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC).

Read: Goa To Conduct Door-to-door Survey To Identify Possible COVID Patients From April 13 To 15

"The government should also see that fish should be available at a reasonable rate whereas some people taking benefit of lockdown by charging higher rates," the GPCC said. "The Government should also look that red meat should also be available by using proper government slaughterhouses," added the GPCC.

Read: Coronavirus: Goa To Set Up Modern Sample Collection Kiosks

Read: Home Ministry Exempts Fisheries From Lockdown Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus in Goa

Four persons in Goa recovered from COVID-19 on Saturday, leaving the state with only two active cases, state health minister Vishwajit Rane revealed. Meanwhile, the Goa government has decided to conduct a door-to-door survey in the state to identify possible COVID-19 positive patients from April 13 to April 15. As per reports, a four-member team will be collecting data regarding the symptoms of influenza-like illness from each household. Further, data collection and mapping will be done through a mobile app- COVID-Locator.

Meanwhile, the government has also conducted an extensive health survey from April 11 to April 13. According to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the survey mapped the travel history of people and check whether anyone is having COVID-19 symptoms. Currently, there are seven positive cases of coronavirus in Goa, out of which five have reportedly recovered from the disease and returned.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: Goa Police Keep People Entertained With Creative Ideas During The COVID-19 Lockdown

Read: Assam CM Lauds PM Modi's Efforts To Combat COVID-19, Says 'all Parties Stand With Him'