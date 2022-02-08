Ahead of the Goa Elections, a 22-promise BJP manifesto was released by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. The major highlight of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) manifesto was "no increase in state duties for three years on petrol and diesel." As part of its manifesto, the saffron party also promised housing for all. The BJP has promised three cylinders for every household in a year. To improve the ease of living for the residents of Goa and to boost infrastructure in the state, the party has promised to give funds to Gram panchayat and muncipality. The Bharatiya Janta Party is promising to make Goa a "Perfect Tourism Destination, and make the state a football destination."

The party stated that, to make the manifesto 'people centric', they had sent sankalp boxes across the state to get feedback and understand what the people of Goa expect from the BJP.

Goa Elections

The state is all set for the election which is on February 14. The coastal state has already declared February 14, Monday as a public holiday to encourage more people to vote. Political parties are giving their all so as to come to power in the 40-member Legislative Assembly. Congress which is in alliance with Goa Forward Party is the only group to not announce a Chief ministerial candidate. BJP has trusted its sitting CM Pramod Sawant whereas Aam Aadmi Party has announced Amit Palekar as their CM face. Ex-Union Home Minister P Chidambram has requested the people of Goa to get rid of the 'disease of defection' ahead of the single-phase Goa elections.

The results of the state elections will be declared on March 10, along with results of other four states; Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

Image: Twitter/@kishanreddybjp