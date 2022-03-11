Goa Elections: BJP Says CM Candidate To Be Decided After Senior Leaders Meet

Speaking on the Bhartiya Janata Party's chances of forming government in Goa in collation with MGP and other independent candidates, the party's state president Sadanand Shet Tanavade told reporters on Friday, March 11, that the CM candidate will be decided after the meeting with its senior leaders. Post announcement of the assembly election results in the state, BJP emerged as the single largest winner as the party won 20 states. "There is no confirmation yet, I have not received any call from the Centre. It will be decided after a meeting with the party national leaders in Goa," the BJP Goa President said.

Tanavade acknowledged the contribution of the incumbent Goa CM Pramod Sawant and credited him and his effort for the party's triumph in the assembly elections. Tanavade further added that the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) have agreed to the collation and has given their support alongside 3 independent candidates. It is pertinent to mention here that MGP fought the recently concluded Goa elections alongside debutant Trinamool Congress (TMC).

"We have won 20 seats and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party has given us their letter of support and 3 independent MLAs have also given their letter of support to us. So we are in majority," Sadanand Shet Tanavade said. "In the last two terms, our Government in Goa has worked honestly in spite of the pandemic situation. Goans have acknowledged the efforts of our Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and the cabinet," he added.

Goa Assembly Elections 2022 results

The BJP successfully defended their government and retained power in Goa even though there was a strong anti-incumbency wave in the state. The party won 20 seats and emerged as the single largest winner in the state while the exit polls predicted that Congress will give a tough fight to the saffron party. In an attempt to return to power, Congress in comparison with the results of other states fared well as the party garnered 12 seats in the assembly elections.

Debutant in the western coastal state, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress fought the election with MGP. TMC, however, failed to open their account whereas MGP won 2 seats and have now decided to get in collation with the BJP.

Meanwhile, having registered a thumping majority in Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP couldn't perform up to expectations as the party could not manage more than 2 seats.

Image: ANI