Goa Forward Party Urges Governor Not To Give Assent To Bills Passed In Assembly

The Goa Forward Party on Saturday, 31 July 2021, has urged the Governor not to give his assent to the bills passed by the BJP. A delegation of the party led by Working President Kiran Kandolkar and Vice President Durgadas Kamat met Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai at Raj Bhavan and informed that the bills were passed by the ruling party in a 'hurried manner'. The party claimed that the state government tried to avoid the chances of a debate on the bills.

During the meeting, the Goa Forward Party leaders along with MLAs Vijai Sardesai, Jayesh Salgaonkar and Vinod Palyekar, submitted a letter to the Governor. The party has now appealed to the Governor to stop the bills passed from proceeding. "The manner in which the 11 bills were tabled in the state assembly itself spoke volumes and portrayed that the Chief Minister was attempting to have the bills passed without a chance to the opposition MLAs to consider the same," GFP MLAs said in the letter.

Accusing the government of excluding the opposition while passing the bills, the party said, "It is an attempt to exclude any chance of a debate on the contents of the bills, be it the legality, the propriety, the constitutionality and otherwise the cause and effect of the same.” They also pointed out that the methods used by the government to pass the bills were wrong. “Crucial and important bills which directly affect rights of the citizenry cannot be moved surreptitiously in such a hasty manner and that too in complete violation of the democratic process and legislative process which the state government is bound by," the MLAs added.

Opposition fires at Goa CM over gang-rape remarks

Earlier, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai had lashed out at Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over his remarks in the Goa Assembly on the incident of gang rape on a beach. While addressing the rape case of two minor girls in the state, the Goa CM called for parents to introspect why 14-year-old children stay on the beach in the dark of the night. Responding to the CM’s comments, Vijai Sardesai said it is disgusting that the CM is making such statements. Another MLA Rohan Khaunte representing the Porvorim constituency also expressed shock at the statement and said that Goa has a history of being safe for women, which the BJP is currently helping lose.

IMAGE: ANI/ PTI

(With ANI Inputs)