Goa Forward Party Writes To CM; Demands Govt Job For Families Of Deceased COVID Warriors

As the COVID crisis continues in the country, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. In the letter, GFP demanded that the families of COVID warriors who died in the line of duty must be given jobs in the state government on a humanitarian basis. In a letter addressed to Dr Sawant, GFP president Vijai Sardesai said Goa lost several COVID warriors either due to the virus "or in the line of defence while selflessly serving our people".

Stressing that employment is an act of compensation from the government, former deputy Chief Minister Sardesai said, "Families who rely on their loved one's support both financially and emotionally are left helpless and in need of immediate government support. Therefore, we strongly recommend that the Government of Goa should employ the immediate Goan family member/next of kin (either spouse or oldest child) to a government job - as an act of support, compensation and compassion to the grieving family."

Oxygen crisis at Goa Hospital

A political row broke out after 83 patients lost their lives at the Goa Medical College and Hospital due to alleged 'logistic issues' in the Oxygen supply at the hospital. Over the last week, 83 COVID-19 patients have succumbed in the state-run medical facility due to fluctuations, as per official figures. The toll began surging after 26 patients died on Tuesday, another 21 on Wednesday, 15 on Thursday, 13 on Friday and another 8 patients on Saturday.

On May 13, the state government formed a three-member committee to determine the adequacy of GMC's oxygen supply, the quality of the oxygen supply chain, and the method of administering oxygen at GMC. Thereafter, a 20,000 kilolitre oxygen tank was commissioned for the hospital on Saturday after the toll mounted to 83.

On Monday, while speaking to Republic TV, the Goa CM said that there is no Oxygen shortage in the state now. "A cryogenic tank of 20,000 kilolitres has been installed at the Goa Medical College. There is no oxygen shortage right now," said Pramod Sawant.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane also told PTI that the supply at GMCH was getting streamlined after the commissioning of the 20,000 kilolitres tank.

Current COVID-19 situation in Goa

Goa's COVID-19 caseload went up by 1,358 and reached 1,38,776 on Tuesday, while the death of 45 people during the day took the toll to 2,197, an official said. The number of people discharged on Tuesday was 3,120, which increased the recovery count to 1,12,633, leaving the state with 23,946 active cases, he said. With 3,898 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 7,65,311, the official informed. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,38,776, new cases 1358, death toll 2197, discharged 112633, active cases 23946, samples tested till date 7,65,311.

